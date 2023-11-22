The three most important Miami Dolphins players not named Tua that need to step up Friday
The Miami Dolphins have a huge game on Friday and if they are going to beat the Jets, it will have to be a team effort.
By Brian Miller
There may not be a more important player on the Dolphins offensive line this week than Lester Cotton.
Robert Jones is banged up and Robert Hunt is still a question with a hamstring injury but at left guard, Lester Cotton is likely going to face his toughest challenge of the season, Quinnen Williams.
Williams is an absolute monster defensive tackle who ranks up there with the Aaron Donald types in the league. Cotton will have his hands full and the Dolphins will have problems creating running lanes off center.
Cotton doesn't have to stop Williams, that's nearly impossible but he has to slow him down. Tua only needs a couple of seconds, literally, at most to get his throws off.
Where Cotton needs to be stellar is keeping Williams' hands from getting up in the air. Williams has a long reach and can knock passes down that are thrown low. If he can't get to Tua, he will try and get into the passing lane instead. Cotton will need to keep his blocking up around the shoulder to keep Williams from being able to climb the line to get his hands up.
Cotton is going to be tested the entire game and the Jets front seven will try and keep all of the Dolphins' interior linemen busy allowing guys like Williams or blitzing LBs a clearer path or one-on-one path to Tua.