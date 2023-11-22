The three most important Miami Dolphins players not named Tua that need to step up Friday
The Miami Dolphins have a huge game on Friday and if they are going to beat the Jets, it will have to be a team effort.
By Brian Miller
Raheem Mostert is going to have a long afternoon against the Jets defense and the Miami Dolphins need him to be productive.
For the Miami Dolphins offense, everything changes when their running game is finding success. When the running game is working, defenses suddenly can't stop Tyreek Hill or Miami's passing game but against the Jets, it is a lot easier said than actually done.
Miami has six 100-yard-plus games this year including a 350-yard game against the Broncos and a 222-yard effort against the Giants. Miami won't reach those levels this week but they should continue to pound the football to keep the Jets from sitting back.
Mostert is Miami's best running back this season and he is playing very well. He has 691 yards on the season so far.
The Jets' defense has been up and down against the run this year. They have given up seven 100-yard games with two games allowing more than 200 yards, 204 against the Chiefs and 203 against the Giants.
This week, if the Dolphins can get Mostert involved in both the passing game and the running game, Miami will dictate how the game progresses, and control the tempo, the clock, and the scoreboard.