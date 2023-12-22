The three players the Miami Dolphins need to game plan for against the Cowboys
By Brian Miller
If the Miami Dolphins are going to win on Sunday against the Cowboys, they are going to need a well-executed game plan and three players will need to be accounted for.
We know that Dak Prescott under pressure can be erratic and we know that keeping him in the pocket is imperative. He isn't a 100-yard rushing QB but he is quick enough and aware enough to take the yards if the defense gives them up.
Prescott needs his offensive line to play physically and he needs the time to make his reads and this is where the Dolphins need to be disciplined. This will fall on the shoulders of Vic Fangio to get the team ready to go and more importantly prepared to stop guys like CeeDee Lamb.
Lamb is the best WR the Cowboys have. Brandin Cooks is still good but he is far from the great player he used to be and Michael Gallup is a quality 3rd receiver but none are as good as Lamb and most of the time, the 2nd look isn't to a WR but instead to a TE where Jake Ferguson is really good.
We know that the Dolphins need to protect against Lamb but what about the rest of the roster? Where do the Dolphins need to put their focus? Here are three players or areas that need to be game-planned.