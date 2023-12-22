The three players the Miami Dolphins need to game plan for against the Cowboys
By Brian Miller
Micah Parsons is a no-brainer when it comes to the Miami Dolphins game plan this Sunday. They have to stop him.
Parsons is incredible and the best linebacker on the Cowboys' defense, maybe the NFL. He is quick and physical and finds a way to create chaos in the backfield. On Sunday, he will have a big impact on the Cowboys defensive scheme.
What will be interesting is how Dan Quinn, the Cowboys' DC, uses him against the Dolphins. Tua Tagovailoa's quick release makes getting to him tougher but Parsons has the athletic ability to disguise his coverage and his blitzes which could create an issue.
The best way to beat Parsons is to run the ball. Establishing even a moderate running game will force Parsons to hold back on play-action and that too will give Tua time to make his reads. Tua himself can help as well by making his 2nd and 3rd reads quicker than making a decision on where to go with the ball.
Parsons will be all over the field and it will be the Dolphins' job to know where he is and who will be responsible for him. Miami has faced top defenders all year and has done well. Now they have to do it again.