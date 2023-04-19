The top-10 Miami Dolphins players of all time
1. Dan Marino (1983-1999)
Dan Marino is, without a doubt, the most celebrated player in Miami Dolphins history. As a quarterback, he redefined the position with his quick release, pinpoint accuracy, and exceptional arm strength. Marino's 17-year career saw him break numerous passing records, earning nine Pro Bowl selections, an NFL MVP award (1984), and being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2005. Though he never won a Super Bowl, Marino's individual accomplishments and contributions to the game remain unparalleled.
2. Larry Csonka (1968-1974, 1979)
A bruising fullback, Larry Csonka was a cornerstone of the Dolphins' dominant rushing attack during their heyday in the early 1970s. Csonka's punishing running style helped Miami capture two Super Bowl titles and achieve the NFL's only perfect season in 1972. A five-time Pro Bowler and the Super Bowl VIII MVP, Csonka was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1987, cementing his status as one of the greatest Dolphins ever.
3. Jason Taylor (1997-2007, 2009, 2011)
As one of the most feared defensive ends in NFL history, Jason Taylor terrorized opposing quarterbacks with his relentless pursuit and uncanny ability to create turnovers. Taylor spent the majority of his 15-year career with the Dolphins, amassing 131 sacks, 46 forced fumbles, and eight interceptions. A six-time Pro Bowler and the 2006 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Taylor was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2017.