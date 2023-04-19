The top-10 Miami Dolphins players of all time
4. Bob Griese (1967-1980)
The Dolphins' first true franchise quarterback, Bob Griese was instrumental in guiding Miami to their two Super Bowl victories and the 1972 perfect season. Griese's intelligent play-calling and efficient passing made him a perfect fit for Don Shula's ball-control offense. An eight-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro, Griese was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1990.
5. Zach Thomas (1996-2007)
Zach Thomas was the heart and soul of the Miami Dolphins' defense for over a decade. As a middle linebacker, Thomas displayed exceptional instincts, toughness, and work ethic. Despite being undersized, he consistently made plays all over the field, earning seven Pro Bowl selections and five First-Team All-Pro honors. Thomas' leadership and tenacity made him one of the most beloved Dolphins of all time.
6. Dwight Stephenson (1980-1987)
Widely regarded as one of the best centers in NFL history, Dwight Stephenson anchored the Dolphins' offensive line throughout the 1980s. Stephenson's combination of strength, agility, and intelligence made him an invaluable asset to Miami's offense, which thrived under his protection. A five-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro, Stephenson was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1998.