The top-10 Miami Dolphins players of all time
7. Paul Warfield (1970-1974)
Arguably the greatest wide receiver in Dolphins history, Paul Warfield's combination of speed, athleticism, and route-running prowess made him a nightmare foropposing defenses. Warfield was a key component of Miami's potent offense during their two Super Bowl victories and the 1972 perfect season. In his five seasons with the Dolphins, Warfield earned four Pro Bowl selections and was a two-time All-Pro. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1983, solidifying his place among the game's all-time greats.
8. Cameron Wake (2009-2018)
Cameron Wake's journey to NFL stardom was anything but typical. After going undrafted and spending time in the Canadian Football League, Wake signed with the Dolphins in 2009 and quickly became one of the most dominant pass-rushers in the league. Over his ten seasons with Miami, Wake racked up 98 sacks, five Pro Bowl selections, and a First-Team All-Pro honor. His relentless motor and incredible work ethic made him a fan favorite in Miami.
9. Mark Clayton (1983-1992)
As Dan Marino's favorite target, Mark Clayton enjoyed a highly productive career as a Miami Dolphin. The wide receiver was known for his crisp route running, sure hands, and the ability to make defenders miss after the catch. Clayton amassed over 8,600 receiving yards and 84 touchdowns during his tenure with the Dolphins, earning five Pro Bowl selections and two First-Team All-Pro honors.