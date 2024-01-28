The top 2 potential FAs at every position of need for the Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins won't have a lot of money to spend heading into free agency but we know they can create whatever they want.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins could look at adding a top FA edge rusher. They won't but they could.
There is no denying the Dolphins need edge rushing help. In a big way. No matter what happens with Wilkins, edge is still a problem. Miami will not have Melvin Ingram, a free agent, will likely cut Emmanuel Ogbah, and will start the year without Chubb and Phillips.
Josh Allen - The Jaguars have a fantastic edge-rushing defensive end that will be hitting the market. Allen had a great 2023 that included 19 sacks. He would make the Dolphins' defense a lot better and shifting him opposite of Phillips when he returned would make a lot of sense.
With Phillips, Chubb, and Allen on the field late in the year, the defense would be deadly up front.
Brian Burns - The soon-to-be former Carolina Panther linebacker is similar to Bradley Chubb in how he plays the game. He can drop back, disguise his coverage, set the edge, and rush the quarterback. The Panthers were offered trades for Burns at the deadline last year and turned them down. A new coaching staff in Carolina may look to get something for him. I expect a tag-and-trade situation with him in Carolina.
Keep an eye on Danielle Hunter of the Vikings as well.