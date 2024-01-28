The top 2 potential FAs at every position of need for the Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins won't have a lot of money to spend heading into free agency but we know they can create whatever they want.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins may not enter the season needing a cornerback but Xavien Howard's future is very much in question.
The biggest change coming to the Dolphins defense will be the new defensive coordinator. The next DC will have to examine the roster and make decisions. That includes the future of Howard but more than likely, it will be Chris Grier calling these shots.
Last year we saw how much input veteran coach Vic Fangio had on the team when it came to player additions, based on reports he didn't know when players were being added. It would be shocking if a new DC had more control.
Jaylon Johnson - The Bears have a good CB on their roster who will likely look to move on from the team with the hopes of joining a contender. Johnson rated well in 2023. Johnson is a great CB to put opposite Jalen Ramsey. He is physical and excellent in coverage.
L'Jarius Sneed - Sneed and the Chiefs are one game away from being in the Super Bowl again. He has developed into a quality corner but he is more suited to play in the slot where he has done so with the Chiefs in 2023. His coverage skills are good inside and he would be a solid addition to the Dolphins roster. If Howard stays and the Dolphins opt to look at a guy like Sneed, it would be a very good trio of corners.