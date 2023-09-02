The top 4 players on the Miami Dolphins I can't wait to watch play football
By Matt Serniak
You're going to find a theme in this article if you take two and a half-minutes to go through the whole thing. Credit to me for thinking highly about my reader's reading ability. You guys and gals are great readers. Give it up to yourselves.
But really, you're going to sense one emcompassing thing about all the players on this list of players for the Miami Dolphins that I can't wait to see play football. That overarching theme is that they are mostly the best players on the team.
That's right, an entire article dedicated to the elite on the squad. No talking about bubble players, practice squad guys rookie mid to late-round picks, or under-the-radar guys. Just straight-up meat and potatoes, the cream of the crop, beau monde, and the best of the best.
I'm not saying I don't like to flex my brain and talk about the Julian Hill, Brandon Pili, and the Chris Brooks of the world. Those guys are going to be asked to produce when it's their time to go out there and play, which for two of them will probably be week one.
But I find too often that many writers of this outfit called the Miami Dolphins casually gloss over the breadwinners for this team and just sort of have their expectations for them and when they hit that mark just say good job.
Not in this article. I'm putting the elite front and center and giving the recognition they deserve because without them this team would quite literally be the Cardinals and nobody wants that. You'll also come to the conclusion that this is the fanniest fan article written by a fan that you've read in quite a while. No argument here. I mean, this is a FanSided sir.
As you keep reading, you'll easily realize that these guys are more than integral to the plight of the Miami Dolphins for this season. If either one of these guys miss a game, it will be majorly missed. I'm not saying the rest of them team wouldn't be able to recover but in no way would life be anywhere near to the same level of easiness.
So sit back, take around two more minutes or so and let's celebrate the best we got.