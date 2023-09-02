The top 4 players on the Miami Dolphins I can't wait to watch play football
By Matt Serniak
I cannot wait to see Tyreek Hill go fast again
Tyreek Hill, what else do I have to say? Well, I can say a lot because the guy is pure electricity in human form. I know saying things or people is electric but this is one true time that it's true.
When Tyreek gets the ball and there's even a yard of space between him and the defender, you can't tell me that isn't a must-watch moment and that your brain doesn't know what to do due to all the dopamine flowing and you instinctually yell out "OH HES GONE TAKE IT THE HOUSE TYREEK!" Tyreek Hill doesn't take every pass to the endzone but it feels every time he has the ball there's a 35% chance that he will.
Just last week against the Jaguars on the first play of the game, Hill was weirdly open by about 10 yards and he casually took a five-yard pass for 32 yards. During the whole catch, I was saying, "Oh he's gone." He didn't score on that one but he gives you that feeling that only a few guys ever to play the game give and that's that he he actually could take it for six.
That's what being the fastest man in the NFL and maybe the multiverse brings to the table. He got here last year, talked a big game, made proclamations, and guess what? He delivered on those proclamations.
Tyreek Hill is the engine for everything the Miami Dolphins are looking to accomplish. Hopefully, a little bit of that pressure is taken off of him and distributed to a few more players because the rest of the league knows that Mike McDaniel wants the ball in his hands as often as possible.
Fresh off, what I think was just a very lovely and productive conversation with Roger Gooder and the league office thus making him unavailable for practice the other day which resulted in it being deemed that Tyreek Hill will not miss any time for that little ̶s̶k̶i̶r̶m̶i̶s̶h̶ ̶ misunderstanding on that marine dock, and Hill should be primed to get back to his latest proclamation and that is to be the man to get 2,000 yards receiving.
Can he do it? Sure he can? Is it wise for the offense to try and get that? Not sure about that. But, if Hill does anything like he did last year then the Miami Dolphins will be in a good spot.