The top 4 players on the Miami Dolphins I can't wait to watch play football
By Matt Serniak
Jevon Holland should be positioned to take a major leap
Sort of an underwhelming campaign for Jevon Holland last year right? I think we all thought this big, elite-level leap from year one to year two and it was just kind of an "okay" year. Jevon Holland looked like aces in his rookie season so naturally we thought year two would be even better.
Now with the tutelage of Vic Fangio, I think we'll see the very best of Jevon Holland which his best I feel is some of the best in all of football.
I'm not going to try and break down the X's and O's of a Vic Fangio defense as if this is Edge NFL Matchup with Jaws and Merril Hoge because I really don't know exactly what we're going to see with Fangio at the controls of the defense. I do expect Holland to be given a lot on his plate, pretty much QBing the secondary. I also expect Fangio to position Holland in many spaces in the middle of the field giving him some roaming options.
I hark back to the Dolphins game in Buffalo during the regular season when I think of what Jevon Holland can be for Miami. I believe there was an injury to someone and Holland had to play closer to the box. He was lights out causing havoc for Josh Allen in many ways.
This play has never left my brain since I saw it happen.
As the tweet says, not many guys in the league are running full speed to Josh Allen and bringing him down solo.
I'm beyond pumped to see a reprogrammed Jevon Holland and watch ascend. It's going to be a lot of fun to see how Fangio positions Holland to see how much of Holland's instincts are allowed to be expressed.
If you've made it this far in the article, good on you. You may be thinking to yourself, what about Jaelan Phillips, Terron Armstead, or Bradley Chubb? All those guys could have been written because they are some of the best players on the team. I'm not denying that. The guys I wrote about are the guys I can't wait to see. Nothing more, nothing less.
Everyone have a great, safe, and fun as hell Labor Day weekend. Maybe have a marg for our guy Jimmy Buffet who we lost.
