The way too early 2024 season prediction for the Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins ran the table, almost in 2023. At least as it relates to the AFC East. 2024 should be another barn burner from start to finish.
By Brian Miller
The 2024 NFL season is months away having just completed the 2023 season but that doesn't mean we can't look ahead. For the Miami Dolphins, anything short of an AFC East title will be considered a bust.
In 2023, the Miami Dolphins ran the table from start to finish. They were either holding a share of the East or owning it outright. In the end, the Dolphins December swoon allowed the Bills to jump back in and win the East. As well as the 2nd seed in the AFC.
2024 will be different. Well, we always say the next year will be different because it will be. The question is can the Miami Dolphins finally turn the corner, win the AFC East, secure a top position in the AFC, and win a playoff game? For that to happen, they need to win in the regular season.
Here is our way too early, pre-free agency, pre-NFL Draft, pre-roster cuts, pre-everything prediction of the 2024 season...for no other reason than the fact that we can (and because one of you readers has emailed me several times asking for it!)
Miami Dolphins vs. the AFC East.
New England Patriots - Miami should have no problems beating the Patriots both times in 2024. The Patriots have a first-time head coach and will likely start a rookie QB. Jerod Mayo will have his hands full in year one.
New York Jets - The Jets are going to find a way to be the Jets and the Dolphins shouldn't have a problem beating them, even if they have Aaron Rodgers on the field. I expect Miami to sweep them.
Buffalo Bills - Miami couldn't split in 2023 and as a result, they lost the East and the number 2 seed. Miami should at least split with the Bills in 2024. If they can't, will any of this really matter? The Bills are the team Miami has to beat to take the next step.