The way too early 2024 season prediction for the Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins ran the table, almost in 2023. At least as it relates to the AFC East. 2024 should be another barn burner from start to finish.
By Brian Miller
In the AFC, the Dolphins will play the AFC South and this could be the most critical games of their season outside the East.
Indianapolis Colts - The Colts almost pulled off a playoff birth. They finished the season 9-8 without their young rookie QB, Kyle Richardson. The Colts have always played the Dolphins tough but this one, I think Miami wins even though it is on the road.
Houston Texans - You can't say anything bad about C.J. Stroud who lit up the NFL in his rookie year. The Texans won the North and made the playoffs. Still, the Texans are not perfect and Miami is not a pushover. Miami should win this one as well.
Tennessee Titans - It should sicken every Miami Dolphins fan to hear Titans. While Mike Vrabel is gone the reality is that had the Dolphins held their late 4th quarter two-score lead, the playoffs may have been different. Miami will have some revenge on their mind and should win this game. Then again, they should have won last year too. The Miami home crowd will remind the Dolphins what happened.
Jacksonville Jaguars - The Miami Dolphins will host the Jaguars who collapsed at the end of the year and missed the playoffs. The Jaguars are well-coached but the Dolphins are built a little better. This is an I-95 in-state grudge match that the Dolphins should be able to win but I think they lose this one in a close game. I don't think Miami will sweep the South and this is the one they lose.
The games against the AFC South are critical as they will directly impact playoff seeding and potential tie-breakers both within the division and for a Wild Card. For now, I have Miami going 3-1 against them but all four are winnable games.