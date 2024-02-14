The way too early 2024 season prediction for the Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins ran the table, almost in 2023. At least as it relates to the AFC East. 2024 should be another barn burner from start to finish.
By Brian Miller
As this prediction moves forward with the remaining schedule, the Miami Dolphins have to finish strong.
I have the Dolphins predictions currently at 10 wins but let's be honest. Miami isn't going to sweep the AFC South, they will trip at least once. I think 10 wins is reasonable against the teams I have predicted so far. I also think that 9 wins is also reasonable should the Dolphins split with the Jets. The season isn't over yet though.
Green Bay Packers - The Dolphins will travel to Green Bay and this could go one of two ways, an early season trip in nice fall weather, or a late season visit with freezing temperatures and snow. Honestly, I would predict a win if early and a loss if late. For now, I will go with a loss by the Dolphins on the road.
Cleveland Browns - Another game that could have a different outcome if it is played early or late in the year but the Browns will still have a top defensive unit and this game will be tough for Miami. I think they lose this one.
Las Vegas Raiders - The Raiders have to travel to Miami once again this year and while Raiders fans will complain, that's the NFL scheduling quirks that can drive you nuts. A new head coach but the same team. The Raiders will be tougher this year but the Dolphins should be able to beat them.
Overall Prediction
I have the Dolphins going 11-6 this year. There will of course be games they should win and will lose and games they shouldn't win but will. The 2024 season will be tough for the Dolphins and 11-6 will be good enough to get into the playoffs.
Will 11 wins be enough to win the divsion? That depends on whether or not they are swept by the Bills. Overall, this Miami Dolphins team needs to take a big step forward.