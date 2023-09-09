There are six players the Miami Dolphins absolutely must contain if they are to beat the L.A. Chargers on Sunday
Forget about Justin Herbert. Every NFL team has to account for a quarterback and the Miami Dolphins are no different in this regard. On Sunday, there are five other players that will determine the outcome, for or against Miami.
By Brian Miller
If the Miami Dolphins can take care of Joey Bosa, they will have to worry about the other side where Khalil Mack will be pinching from the other side.
It isn't enough to contend with just Bosa but the Chargers also have Mack on the other side. An expensive addition to the roster last year, Mack didn't meet the high expectations that many thought was joining the Chargers.
That likely won't be the case this year. Mack may have lost a bit of a step but he is still a dominating force and when he gets going, he isn't easy to start.
For the Dolphins, stopping Mack is going to be a problem. If Terron Armstead plays, something that doesn't look likely, Miami has to worry about Armstead reaggravating any injury (back, ankle, knee) that he is dealing with and behind is Kendall Lamm.
Lamm has had a decent camp and preseason but Mack is a different level than what he has faced so far. With Mack and Bosa coming off the edges, Tua has to be quick to get rid of the ball and more importantly dissaplined enough to dump the ball off rather than take hits.