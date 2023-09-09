There are six players the Miami Dolphins absolutely must contain if they are to beat the L.A. Chargers on Sunday
Forget about Justin Herbert. Every NFL team has to account for a quarterback and the Miami Dolphins are no different in this regard. On Sunday, there are five other players that will determine the outcome, for or against Miami.
By Brian Miller
For the Chargers, the elite players stop there but they have pass-catchers that the Miami Dolphins will need to deal with.
MIke Williams and Keenan Allen are very good WRs but both have seen regression over the last couple of seasons and injuries have played a big role in that. They are both healthy now so it will be interesting to see if they are rusty or pick up where they left off.
Of the two, Allen is the better but he will probably see coverage over the top leaving Williams one on one. What the Dolphins need to do is put Howard on Williams and put two others on Allen.
The other pass catcher is Gerald Everett. While not a tight end many think of when they start talking elite players, Everett is, however, consistent. That consistency is important because he works the field well and has a good connection with Herbert. Miami has to account for Everetty when he running routes because Herbert will hit him quick and in stride.
In the red zone, Everett is the go-to when they are not trying to push the ball in with Ekeler who also will be a big part of the passing game in close.