There shouldn't be many surprises at TE when the Dolphins trim their roster
By Brian Miller
There are three and at most four tight end positions up for grabs on the Miami Dolphins 2024 roster and two of those spots are clearly locks. The Dolphins are known for their wide receiver talent, and rightfully so, but don't forget about the other pass-catchers on the team.
Both Durham Smythe and Jonnu Smith have the ability to make a difference for the offense. Miami supporters should not sleep on their potential to be solid contributors for Mike McDaniel and Co. in 2024.
Durham Smythe and Jonnu Smith are locks at tight end for Miami
The addition of Smith gives the Dolphins a capable pass-catching tight end who can get yards after the catch. Smythe is the only returning veteran that will be a lock for the roster. Smythe has done everything the Dolphins have asked and while he isn't a superstar, he quietly does his job well enough.
Smythe and Smith are the only two players who will not compete for a roster position in 2024. There are six tight ends on the roster after the draft and there should only be a total of four TEs kept around. Two players will not make the team, and Miami could opt to keep only three and then use a practice squad tight end if needed. I believe they will go this route and keep only three TEs.
Jody Fortson Jr. will make the 53-man roster as the No. 3 TE. He has learned in one of the best systems for tight ends, Kansas City, and has watched Travis Kelce up close. Some of that play should have rubbed off on him. He is good in the passing game and can block, something the Dolphins like in their tight ends.
If Miami keeps a fourth, it will likely be Julian Hill who I believe will be cut and re-signed to the practice squad if he clears waivers. Hill showed flashes last season, but when the Dolphins really needed him to shine, he didn't consistently. He still needs work and development - the practice squad should provide that. Hayden Rucci is a long shot to make the 53, but he is another practice squad option. This is likely the last year for Tanner Conner in Miami after two seasons.
Predictions: Smythe, Smith, and Fortson if Miami goes three, Hill if they go four.