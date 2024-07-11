These Dolphins players absolutely belong on the NFL Top 100 list
By Brian Miller
The NFL will start rolling out their 2024 Top 100 players list, and there are several Miami Dolphins players who should be on it. In 2023, the Dolphins had six players on the NFL Top 100 list. This year, they should have at least the same, and it is possible they get another player added on. Will that be the case?
Tyreek Hill
Tyreek Hill was ranked seventh overall last season, and this year, he should be the highest-rated wide receiver. In 2023, Justin Jefferson was ranked higher than he was, coming in at No. 2 overall. This year, that No. 2 spot should go to Christian McCaffrey, but Hill should still break into the Top 5.
Jalen Ramsey
This is tough one to call. He should make the top 100 again, but after missing time last season due to an injury, he will probably drop. Last year, Jalen Ramsey was ranked No. 36 overall, but he could slide down to around 50 this year. He is deserving of a Top 50 spot.
Jaylen Waddle
Jaylen Waddle broke into the Top 100 last year for the first time. He came in at No. 44, and this year, he should stay around that number. He could drop a few spots or climb a few but overall, his 2023 season should be enough to keep him in the Top 50.
Terron Armstead
Terron Armstead finished last year at No. 83, but he missed a lot of time due to injury. That is going to hurt him this year. If his name isn't called by the time the first 20 players are named, he won't be on the list.
Tua Tagovailoa
It isn't a matter of whether Tua Tagovailoa will make the Top 100, but where will he be listed? Last year, he broke onto the list, coming in at No. 82. That is way too low for him this year, and he should be in the Top 20-30 players this year, if not higher. Patrick Mahomes will again be the top quarterback, but Jalen Hurts, who was No. 3 last year, should not be in the Top 10. Joe Burrow and Josh Allen both also made the Top 10 last year, and honestly, with the season Tua had, he should be there as well this year. The problem for Tagovailoa is that he doesn't have the same respect.
Jordan Poyer
Jordan Poyer was ranked No. 57 last year with the Bills, and it is hard to imagine him ranking higher this year. In fact, if he is going to make it again, it will be more near the bottom.
Jevon Holland
Injuries will keep him off the list again this year. Jevon Holland has every reason to be on the list in 2024, and if he does, it's a great testament to his play on the field and his still-to-be-seen full potential.
Raheem Mostert
Raheem Mostert was left off a top RB list by ESPN recently, so it will be interesting to see how the players view him in terms of his play in 2023 and if it was enough to get him on this list.
The Top 100 players will start being revealed on July 22 per NFL media.