These players did themselves favors at the NFL Combine and should rise on Dolphins draft board
There is always talk about how much the combine really matters, but every year without fail it affects the NFL Draft big board.
By Jacob Hytner
The Miami Dolphins scouts have their work cut out for them this off-season and the NFL Combine makde harder.
Every year, as tradition, executives and scouts from all over the NFL come to Indianapolis to watch prospective NFL stars show off their athletic ability. Much is to be said about the translation of these drills into real football, but it’s as close to NFL football as we get in March and I will take it.
There are storylines from the NFL Combines past, like John Ross’s blazing 4.22 40-yard dash or D.K. Metcalf's horrendous 3-cone drill. One made you think John Ross would be a shooting star, the other made you think D.K. couldn’t run routes.
This year’s combine is proving to have the elements of the best combines we’ve seen in history. What makes a combine great, is when it forces teams to completely forget the years of film these guys have and scout these guys fresh.
This year’s combine has set a new 40-yard dash record, as well as some projected third-round picks skyrocketing up teams’ boards.