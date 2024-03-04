These players did themselves favors at the NFL Combine and should rise on Dolphins draft board
There is always talk about how much the combine really matters, but every year without fail it affects the NFL Draft big board.
By Jacob Hytner
The Miami Dolphins love speed and this year's NFL Combine showcased a lot of it.
1. Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas
Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel has made it no secret, he loves speed.
I mean this one is pretty simple, isn’t it? We all know how coach McDaniel loves his speed and the handsy wide receiver from Texas has all of it. Quinn Ewers' favorite target from the season past, Xavier showed that his speed is his strength.
All season long Worthy showed his great route-running ability creating separation in between the lines. He may not have the best release at the line but with some QB time, it’s a guarantee he will get loose.
Not the strongest player on the field or even at his position, but Worthy has shown in a season’s worth of tape that he is absolutely deserving of his draft ranking. The speedster has the tools to succeed at the next level.
Could coach McDaniel be the one to unlock his full potential at the next level?