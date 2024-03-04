These players did themselves favors at the NFL Combine and should rise on Dolphins draft board
There is always talk about how much the combine really matters, but every year without fail it affects the NFL Draft big board.
By Jacob Hytner
The Miami Dolphins will enter draft season needing help at defensive end.
2. Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State
Potentially following in the footsteps of Dolphins legend Cam Wake, Chop Robinson lit up Happy Valley on his way to the NFL.
His story is far from Wake’s but position and play style tell a different story. Fast, agile, quick off the ball, and leverage, Chop has the tools to be extremely successful at the next level.
Just like Worthy, he set a blazing 4.48 time in the 40-yard dash 2nd in all pass rushers, as well as a 1.54 10-yard split which was 1st among pass rushers. He was not the most productive this past season, but Chop showed the tools he has at his disposal.
With only 4 sacks and 2 forced fumbles, Robinson left opportunity on the field last season. Seeing how 4 sacks is his career high, there is definitely a need to prove himself.
Penn State has a history of athletic edge rushers, is Chop next?
3. Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo
The Miami Dolphins will potentially need a new corner, Mitchell was leading the pack all weekend.
Quinyon Mitchell has been one of the most intriguing prospects all off-season. Straight out of MACtion, Quinyon was dominant for Toledo all year long, but will it translate to the next level?
His combine wasn’t anything that would blow you away, but it might have given him the solid first-round grade he was looking for. 4.33 40-yard dash and is middle of the pack everywhere else, teams might have to move up to get him.
18 passes defended this year, 19 last year, Mitchell showed he is consistent in his game on tape and showed in the combine that, though he might not be the flashy one-handed interception cornerback. He showed he is reliable.
An overlooked storyline for Quinyon Mitchell is his commitment to the Toledo Rockets. It is not normal to see a top-tier prospect stay at a MAC school like Toledo in the current college football environment.
Could Quinyon Mitchell fill the big shoes left by Xavien Howard?