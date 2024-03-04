These players did themselves favors at the NFL Combine and should rise on Dolphins draft board
There is always talk about how much the combine really matters, but every year without fail it affects the NFL Draft big board.
By Jacob Hytner
The Miami Dolphins sudden lack of depth at wide receiver should be an indication of their need to draft one.
4. Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia
With Braxton Berrios out of a contract, the Dolphins could look to former Georgia man Ladd McConkey.
Without a doubt the best name in the draft since Michael McCorkle Jones was taken by the Patriots. If players were drafted based on their name he would only be second behind Kool-Aid McKinstry.
Fun name to say, and even more fun to watch. Ladd, in my opinion, had the best gauntlet drill of the combine.
A gauntlet drill so smooth Michael Jackson’s Smooth Criminal started playing in the background. It was ridiculous how he could maintain full speed while catching 7 passes from 7 different quarterbacks.
Ladd could bring a new dimension to the Dolphins offense we have yet to see. A true safety net. A great route runner with good hands and mid-tier speed.
Could McConkey be the change of pace that this offense needs?