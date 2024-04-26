This future Miami Dolphins Hall of Fame player will announce the team's pick in round 2
By Brian Miller
The 2024 NFL Draft will kickoff day two at 7:00 p.m. and this future NFL Hall of Fame former Dolphin will call the pick.
Richmond Webb will announce the Miami Dolphins pick in round two provided they don't trade it. The future, yes, I said future Hall of Fame offensive tackle will be on hand in Detroit to rep our Miami Dolphins.
Webb's NFL career is Hall of Fame worthy and the fact that he is not in Canton is a testament to the ineptitude of the media personalities tasked with voting correctly. Webb's career with the Dolphins spanned 11 years. It included 7 consecutive Pro Bowls that started with his rookie season. He had two seasons where he was named an All-Pro.
In 1990, Webb was named the UPI NFL Rookie of the Year, the Sporting News ROTY, and the Pro Football Hall of Fame named him a 2nd team All-1990s team member.
Webb was paramount in the success of Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino. He protected his blindside better than anyone could have dreamed of and HOF DE Bruce Smith's career was stymied by Webb at almost every meeting between the two.
The Dolphins currently will select in the 55th overall spot in round two.
Previously, Webb was scheduled to announce the Dolphins 2nd round pick when the draft was held in Nashville in 2019. That pick ultimately was traded twice and the 2nd time landed Miami QB Josh Rosen.
One of the celebrities announcing day 2 picks on Friday will be Ric Flair the pro wrestler whose personality has yet to take a break. He will call the pick for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.