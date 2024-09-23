This horrible Miami Dolphins stat makes the season look even worse
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are more than just a bad football team so far in 2024. They hold a horrible and humiliating statistic that no other team in the league currently has. Not even the lowly Carolina Panthers.
Through three games of the campaign, the Dolphins have yet to lead a single game at any point when there is time on the clock. The only time Mike McDaniel's men have led this year is when Jason Sanders kicked a field goal as time expired to beat the Jaguars in Week 1.
For 12 quarters of football, the Dolphins' high-profile offense has not held a single lead. That is glaring and sadly, not surprising given the play of this team. No one expected things to be this brutal for McDaniel and Co., but here we are:
Nothing the Dolphins are doing this season has worked for Mike McDaniel
Tua Tagovailoa was available for the entire Jaguars game and two quarters and part of the third against the Bills, but the Dolphins couldn't get a lead, let alone hold one. There are no excuses and no one specifically to point a finger at other than McDaniel.
Against the Jaguars, the Dolphins could only put up 20 points. Fans were fine with that. It was the first game of the season, and players were rusty. The Jaguars have a good defensive front. The Dolphins would get their act together, right? Instead, they imploded in Week 2 on national television against the Bills. They managed to put up 10 points. Alright, fans said they weren't ready in a short week. They were banged up and they suffered from unlucky bounces of the football. Surely they'd figure things out vs. Seattle.
No, the Dolphins didn't lead in the game, and they couldn't even tie it. Miami went down by three after the Seahawks opening drive, and Seattle didn't have to do much more to win the game. It was ugly and things are not going to get much better until the team decides they want to be. McDaniel also needs to make some in-game adjustments. So far, he's been allergic to those.