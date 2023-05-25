This is what an alternate Miami Dolphins helmet could look like
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have never had a helmet that was a different color than white but new NFL rules allow teams to use an alternate helmet if they choose.
That thought has led many Miami Dolphins fans to wonder what a new helmet might look like. On Twitter, The Graphic God took a stab at what an alternate helmet might actually look like.
In the image below they tried a couple of things. I wasn't a huge fan of the much more pastel color of teal/aqua so he threw out a darker one that was more inline with the Dolphins throwback colors.
I far more prefer the second image, and as ThePhinSider pointed out, you rarely realize that the white is actually part of the logo and not simply negative space on a white helmet.
In the Dolphins team shop and on the NFL shop another alternate helmet has been sold the last few years. This one features a more metallic look with an orange facemask.
While fans continue to debate over the use of an alternate helmet the one thing no one is asking for is an all orange helmet. I'm not sure I would even want to take a look at that honestly.
Regardless, the concept is pretty cool and TheGraphicGod has done uniform alternates in the past but the helmet concept, while not a new debate, is one that has more legs considering the NFL's rule changes for alternate colors on shells.
Will the Miami Dolphins use an alternate helmet? My guess would be no because they have no real reason to do so. Some teams have a history of an alternate helmet color so for those teams it makes more sense to have one but in Miami, it has always been white.
That being said, it would be interesting to see what might show up if they did choose to wear a different one from time to time. Would it be orange? Aqua? What about a black helmet?