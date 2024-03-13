This soon-to-be released WR has Miami Dolphins and Mike McDaniel written all over him
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins may find their starting slot receiver as the calendar turns to the start of the league's new year.
Hunter Renfrow is about to be released by the Raiders and when he is, there will be a market for him. The Miami Dolphins should be in that market. Renfrow is 28 years old, has been to the Pro Bowl, and has a 1,000-yard season in his career. He is reliable, runs good routes, and has good hands.
Mike McDaniel needs someone who can play the slot better than what they had last year and Renfrow is the type of player that can do it.
Considering the Dolphins are not adding "free agents" to the roster this year and keener on adding released players, Renfrow would not count against the formula for compensatory draft picks.
Renfrow has been in the league for five seasons, young by NFL standards. He has 17 touchdowns and 2,884 yards. All coming with quarterbacks that haven't been very good. Now, he will hit free agency for the first time and he will make some teams quite happy.
Over his career, Renfrow has been relatively healthy missing only 10 games. He has three seasons where he missed no games.
For Tua Tagovailoa, Renfrow is a quality route runner who could help Tua make better choices with his progressions. He will get to the spot he needs to be in and can read the defense well enough to adjust on the fly. Mike McDaniel would have a reliable veteran that would complement the speed of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
With Jonnu Smith now in the fold, the Dolphins offense can spread the ball out more or at the very least pull coverage from the secondary. The Dolphins were pretty much a two-man show on offense last year in the passing game. The addition of Smith will help but adding someone like Renfrow could be a big difference maker.