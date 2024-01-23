Phin Phanatic
Three bold moves the Miami Dolphins need to make to win the Super Bowl next year

The road to the 2024 Super Bowl will be a long one for the Miami Dolphins but they can get there by making some bold moves.

By Brian Miller

Reflected in the Vince Lombardi Trophy, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell answers a question during a
Reflected in the Vince Lombardi Trophy, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell answers a question during a / Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY
The Miami Dolphins led the AFC East from start to almost finish. They finished the year tied with the Bills but lost on tie-breakers. Now Miami needs to make this off-season work in their favor to close the gap.

Whether you believe the Dolphins need to be more physical, see better play calling from Mike McDaniel, add a few players to make the roster better, or even if you think they need a new QB, the reality is, that the Dolphins have to do something if they are going to improve.

The start of the 2024 off-season will not be an easy one. Tough decisions will be made with the roster in order to clear what potentially could be $50 million or more in space just to get below the operating cap numbers. After that, Miami will have to address their in-house free agents.

Looming large over all of it is Tua Tagovailoa's contract and Christian Wilkins' impending free agency. How the Dolphins get better is a guessing game at this point, unless of course, you are of the belief that Miami is perfectly fine and injuries were what derailed the season.

Here is a look at three bold moves the Dolphins could make to get to the Super Bowl next year.

