Three bold moves the Miami Dolphins need to make to win the Super Bowl next year
The road to the 2024 Super Bowl will be a long one for the Miami Dolphins but they can get there by making some bold moves.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins led the AFC East from start to almost finish. They finished the year tied with the Bills but lost on tie-breakers. Now Miami needs to make this off-season work in their favor to close the gap.
Whether you believe the Dolphins need to be more physical, see better play calling from Mike McDaniel, add a few players to make the roster better, or even if you think they need a new QB, the reality is, that the Dolphins have to do something if they are going to improve.
The start of the 2024 off-season will not be an easy one. Tough decisions will be made with the roster in order to clear what potentially could be $50 million or more in space just to get below the operating cap numbers. After that, Miami will have to address their in-house free agents.
Looming large over all of it is Tua Tagovailoa's contract and Christian Wilkins' impending free agency. How the Dolphins get better is a guessing game at this point, unless of course, you are of the belief that Miami is perfectly fine and injuries were what derailed the season.
Here is a look at three bold moves the Dolphins could make to get to the Super Bowl next year.