Three bold moves the Miami Dolphins need to make to win the Super Bowl next year
The road to the 2024 Super Bowl will be a long one for the Miami Dolphins but they can get there by making some bold moves.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins could sacrifice all of their future and go all-in for the 2024 season.
If the Miami Dolphins want to make a bold move, they can throw conventional wisdom out the window, bite the bullet and rack up some serious spending, and say "To hell with the future."
It may not sound feasible given the salary cap status but we all know that the cap is a guideline and nothing more for teams that want to manipulate it. Making moves for now wouldn't be difficult.
Miami could restructure, Xavien Howard, Jalen Ramsey, Terron Armstead, Bradley Chubb, and Tyreek Hill pushing more money into 2025 and 2026 to the point those seasons would almost certainly lead to a rebuild. Releasing other players like Emmanuel Ogbah would also save money.
Miami could then tag Christian Wilkins, make Tua Tagovailoa play on the 5th-year option, and hit free agency making one-year deals.
Taking this route will most assuredly lead to a complete roster rebuild in 2025 or '26 with a lot of veteran cuts and trades of young players but it's a path Stephen Ross may want the Dolphins to go down.