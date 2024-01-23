Three bold moves the Miami Dolphins need to make to win the Super Bowl next year
The road to the 2024 Super Bowl will be a long one for the Miami Dolphins but they can get there by making some bold moves.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will draft in the 21st spot of April's draft but they could opt to trade that pick.
For two years the Miami Dolphins have not had a first-round draft pick but they will have one this year. That doesn't mean they will use it. There has been some "speculation" that Miami could have an interest in making a big trade for a veteran player. Some have speculated that Patrick Surtain, II could be a target.
Players like Surtain will be playing in the 4th year of their rookie deals. Those types of players are cap-friendly but will be free agents after the 2024 season unless a 5th-year option is available.
The Dolphins may look at this option if they are hoping to skip the development of a rookie this year and go all-in. It would make sense for a team hoping to win now but it doesn't do anything for the future of the team.
That wouldn't be a problem if Miami wants to implode the roster in a couple of years. Trading for quality veteran help at linebacker, corner, and offensive line could have an immediate impact on the team.