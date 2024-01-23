Phin Phanatic
Three bold moves the Miami Dolphins need to make to win the Super Bowl next year

The road to the 2024 Super Bowl will be a long one for the Miami Dolphins but they can get there by making some bold moves.

By Brian Miller

Reflected in the Vince Lombardi Trophy, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell answers a question during a
The Miami Dolphins will draft in the 21st spot of April's draft but they could opt to trade that pick.

For two years the Miami Dolphins have not had a first-round draft pick but they will have one this year. That doesn't mean they will use it. There has been some "speculation" that Miami could have an interest in making a big trade for a veteran player. Some have speculated that Patrick Surtain, II could be a target.

Players like Surtain will be playing in the 4th year of their rookie deals. Those types of players are cap-friendly but will be free agents after the 2024 season unless a 5th-year option is available.

The Dolphins may look at this option if they are hoping to skip the development of a rookie this year and go all-in. It would make sense for a team hoping to win now but it doesn't do anything for the future of the team.

That wouldn't be a problem if Miami wants to implode the roster in a couple of years. Trading for quality veteran help at linebacker, corner, and offensive line could have an immediate impact on the team.

