Three bold moves the Miami Dolphins need to make to win the Super Bowl next year
The road to the 2024 Super Bowl will be a long one for the Miami Dolphins but they can get there by making some bold moves.
By Brian Miller
While it wouldn't be a great idea to sacrifice the future in an attempt to win now, the Miami Dolphins could go the prudent route.
If the Miami Dolphins believe they are close, they need to keep the roster together as much as possible. That doesn't have to mean overspending. Miami could take a different route and instead of paying a bunch of higher contracts, be smart with their money instead.
Chris Grier could forgo signing Christian Wilkins and let him walk. He could also tag him and then try and trade him. Something the Dolphins did with Jarvis Landry. It may not bring in a lot but it would give the Dolphins another draft pick to use to help the roster.
With seven draft picks, the Dolphins could move around the boards and add players that can help the team win now. No risky picks like Cam Smith. The Dolphins will need a good draft this year.
In free agency, the Dolphins can play "moneyball" and sign players to one-year deals. Veterans at the end of their careers make the most sense as they have the experience and won't need longer contracts. This is a perfect way to supplement the losses in free agency.
The Dolphins may be forced to go this route strictly because of their current cap situation but that doesn't have to be a death nail. Working smart can be effective if Chris Grier works closely with this coaching staff to develop a plan for the market.
What Grier needs to avoid is adding players with lengthy injury histories who are likely going to miss considerable time in 2023.