Three cuts the Miami Dolphins can and should consider making to add more cap
By Brian Miller
Mike White - $3.5 million savings
The Miami Dolphins may think they have a budding star in the making but in reality, they have another backup quarterback that will be gone next year when his contract is up. The Dolphins don't need Mike White.
White isn't a bad quarterback but he isn't going to lead the team to the playoffs if Tua is injured any more than Skylar Thompson could. The reason is quite simple, if Tua goes down, the Dolphins are going to become more of a smash-mouth running team and both QBs are similarly capable of pulling off that role.
At best, White is a QB that won't lose a game if he is needed but I still don't see much difference between he and Thompson. If the Dolphins need a third WR then why not grab one of the FA market list or draft one in the mid to late rounds of the draft?
Miami is paying White $5.2 million this year and $3.5 million can be recovered conversely, Thompson will receive only $1.005 million to be the 3rd team QB. Like Riley, maybe the Dolphins can cut White and bring him back on a vet-minimum deal and save a million or two in space.