Three cuts the Miami Dolphins can and should consider making to add more cap
By Brian Miller
Liam Eichenberg - $3.66 million
To be clear, there is no way the Miami Dolphins release Eichenberg despite the $3 million plus savings. For whatever reason, the Dolphins like him. He provides depth at every position on the line but is a master of none.
It's hard to put a price on inconsistency but reliability and Eichenberg have proven to be reliable or better yet, available. Still, there is money there if the Dolphins need it and Eichengerg could be restructured and extended.
The Dolphins have him under contract for one more season and a two-year deal could reduce his cap hit this year and add some incentives for him to reach in 2025. Think of it as a cheap 5th-year option that would provide a little safety for Eichenberg.
If he turns it around this season, the Dolphins have him cheap in 2025 on another prove-it-type season. If not, it would be a minimal cap hit to release him.