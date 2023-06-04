Three Dolphins player's that will surprise you in 2023
By Chance Horan
With the star-studded roster of the Miami Dolphins, it's inevitable that some players may go under the radar and not receive the recognition they deserve on paper.
However, it is these players who often end up surprising everyone with their contributions on the field. These players may not receive the initial recognition they deserve, but their contributions on the field could make a significant impact for the Miami Dolphins in the 2023 season.
The New Tight End 1 in Miami
For the past couple of years, Durham Smythe has been the backup tight end for the Miami Dolphins backing up Mike Gesicki, but his departure to New England gives Smythe a new opportunity.
Durham Smythe was drafted in the 4th round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins, 123rd overall, behind Gesicki, who went 42nd overall in the same year's draft.
Smythe is a big-bodied tight end, standing at 6'6 and 246 pounds, with his main strength being run blocking the Miami Dolphins will add a new element to their offense with great run blocking from the tight end which they haven't had in recent memory.
Smythe, who hasn't had much of an impact in the pass game so far up until this point in his career but will have a bigger opportunity this year,with 15 receptions, 129 yards, and 1 touchdown in limited action in 2022. But during the offseason,
Durham Smythe and the Dolphins agreed on a deal so he would be signed through the 2025 season at around 3 million dollars a year. Smythe will have a shot to contribute to the Dolphins' offense, he will most likely fly under the radar, but don't be surprised if he contributes in multiple ways to the offense.
A New Returner and Wide Receiver 3 in town
Over the offseason, the Miami Dolphins signed wide receiver and Returner Braxton Berrios to a one-year deal worth 1.5 million dollars.
After being drafted by the Patriots and cut during preseason, he signed with the Jets and would be a Jet for his entire career up until this point for the past four years. Berrios would be a solid wide receiver in his time in New York, mostly on special teams, where he would be named a first-team all-pro kick returner in 2021.
Braxton will have the opportunity to take over the wide receiver three job behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle and will most likely take the Trent Sherfield role in the offense. Last year, Trent had a career year with the Dolphins in the McDaniel system, posting 417 yards and 30 receptions and flourishing in that position.
Berrios, who will most likely be the same type of player and be used in the same way. Braxton Berrios, known for his exceptional punt and kick return skills, brings even more of a dynamic element to the Miami Dolphins' roster.
With this signing, the Dolphins aim to bolster their wide receiver corps and capitalize on Berrios' versatility and playmaking abilities. Berrios will be forgotten alongside star receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle by defensive coordinators so thats when he can cause the most damage.
A Bounceback season with his Old Coach?
Bradley Chubb, an edge rusher acquired by the Miami Dolphins in a mid-season trade with the Denver Broncos, has had a somewhat underwhelming tenure in aqua thus far.
The aforementioned Chubb would be traded to the Dolphins for a 2023 first-round pick, a 2024 fourth-round pick, and running back Chase Edmonds, with the Dolphins getting a 2025 fifth rounder too.
Chubb, who has been a good pass rusher in the league since his rookie year, where he burst onto the scene and had 12 sacks and finished third in defensive rookie of the year voting, the downside with Chubb is that he struggles with staying on the field, and seemingly every other year he misses a lot of time; in 2019 and 2021, he would only play four and seven games, respectively.
Bradley Chubb would have a decent season on the field and would actually stay on the field, playing 16 regular-season games and the Dolphins only playoff game. Chubb would have 5.5 sacks in Denver and 2.5 with the Dolphins in eight games with the team.
Despite his team having better numbers when he was with the team, his stats were nothing to write home about. Reuniting with Vic Fangio, who was his head coach during his rookie year, when he had his best year of his career with 12 sacks.
The hiring of Fangio will do wonders for him and the defense. The reasoning of why he will surprise people is that people are low on him because of his short stint in Miami, and being besides Jaelan Phillips and on a defensive line with Christian Wilkins and Zach Sieler,I think Bradley Chubb is in line for a big year for the Dolphins.