Three Players the Miami Dolphins could try and trade this offseason and two they won't
The Miami Dolphins don't have a lot of tradable assets on the roster but they do have some.
By Brian Miller
Christian Wilkins is probably the best tradable player the Miami Dolphins have on the roster.
Wilkins will be a free agent but the Dolphins can't be guaranteed a 3rd round compensatory pick for him should he leave on the market. The only way Miami can trade Wilkins is to apply the "Franchise Tag" to him and then try and trade him.
Wilkins could draw interest in either a day one pick or multiple day two picks for teams needing a good defensive tackle. There is a lot of value with Wilkins but will a team want to spend the money and give up something in return? Teams do it all the time for lesser players.
This is the route I expect the Dolphins to go. If he hits the market under the tag, the Dolphins would get the equivalent compensation and if they can trade him they will get whatever they work out with the other team.
Miami can remove the tag at any time prior to Wilkins signing it so there is a benefit for the Dolphins. Ideally, the Dolphins find a way to make an extension work for both sides but this one could come down to mid-March offers on the eve of free agency.