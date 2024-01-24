Three Players the Miami Dolphins could try and trade this offseason and two they won't
The Miami Dolphins don't have a lot of tradable assets on the roster but they do have some.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are going to have to make a decision, an easy decision, on Jaylen Waddle. That doesn't include trading him.
At any point now the Dolphins could pick up the 5th year option on both Jaelan Phillips and Jaylen Waddle. They will without question. The question is whether or not the Dolphins look at Waddle as a player they view as a long-term member of the team.
We all love Waddle and we all believe he will be something fantastic but so far, he has shown that he can be great but is he a number one WR or will he always be the number 2 WR in the unit? If Miami doesn't view him as anything more than a number 2, would they consider trading him if a good offer came in?
Waddle isn't going to bring a 1st round pick. He should but that is the nature of the game. The WR class in 2024 is pretty deep and there are always WRs available in free agency. Waddle is a perfect compliment to many teams who have an established number-one wide-out.
Trading Waddle would be stupid this year. It would more than likely come next season when the 5th year option will come into play. I would rule this one out, but I wouldn't rule out hearing his name surface around the "speculation" mentions.