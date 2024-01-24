Three Players the Miami Dolphins could try and trade this offseason and two they won't
The Miami Dolphins don't have a lot of tradable assets on the roster but they do have some.
By Brian Miller
Jeff Wilson, Jr. won't bring the Miami Dolphins a day one or day two draft pick but could he be a sweetener in a bigger deal?
The Miami Dolphins didn't use Wilson nearly enough in 2023. Some of that was because of the emergence of De'Von Achane and the huge season by Raheem Mostert. Wilson was an afterthought after he came back from IR to start the season.
Wilson is due to make $3.6 million in 2024 and all but $782K is recoverable. Wilson is a solid backup but the Dolphins don't really need another backup with Chris Brooks waiting for his opportunities as well.
What might Wilson bring to the Dolphins? They would be fortunate to get a 6th or 7th but if Miami makes a move that involves draft picks heading out of Miami, Wilson could be involved. The Dolphins, for example, could trade Christian Wilkins and to get the draft picks they wanted, they include Wilson. On the other hand, they could move a player with a bad salary and use Wilson to complement that deal.
There are options and it is unlikely but again, the Dolphins don't have a lot of options on the roster to entice other teams.