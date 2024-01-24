Three Players the Miami Dolphins could try and trade this offseason and two they won't
The Miami Dolphins don't have a lot of tradable assets on the roster but they do have some.
By Brian Miller
Jevon Holland has played fantastic since being drafted by the Miami Dolphins, he has trade value.
Holland will enter the final year of his rookie contract in 2024. Taken in the 2nd round of the 2021 NFL Draft, Holland isn't eligible for a 5th-year option. That means after 2024, he is a free agent.
We would love to think Chris Grier learned something over the years about not re-signing players when they are going to be cheaper. Holland will be more expensive next season. Right now, the Dolphins could use the leverage of his injuries to work out a deal that is more team-friendly.
Or they could try and trade him.
The thought of Holland leaving isn't a good one but Miami can find more safety help and Holland would bring in at least a day-two draft pick in compensation. Miami would avoid the contract Holland will get and avoid watching him potentially leave in free agency next season.
It is a real possibility, sadly, and if Grier doesn't look forward he could find himself having to overpay a very good player that might become elite at an elite contract or a bargain now.