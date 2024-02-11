Three things that the Miami Dolphins have to do to get to Super Bowl LIX
Miami fans are hungry for a Super Bowl contender, but the Dolphins just have not been cooperating.
This offseason is vital to the Miami Dolphins. It is almost as important to the Dolphins as the post-season.
For Miami, their Super Bowl week starts when free agency begins next month.
Miami has made the playoffs the last two seasons under head coach Mike McDaniel, but that simply is not good enough. After losing to the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs in the wild-card round in successive seasons, the Dolphins must prove to the fanbase that they are capable of going deep in the playoffs and reaching the mecca.
There are plenty of puzzle pieces that can assist McDaniel in grooming a winner in Miami. They are not that far off and we are not looking at a purge of the roster or a rebuild. They have to look at growing the roster with their own players and a handful of draft choices. Sprinkle in a smattering of free agents from other teams and you can envision an AFC Championship Game at Hard Rock Stadium next January.
The Dolphins must win the AFC in 2024 and play in the Super Bowl. Anything else is an abject failure. The Dolphins have not played in the Super Bowl since 1984 when Dan Marino was throwing the rock and the fans are so hungry for a title that they can taste it.
However, just like that favorite crush in high school, it appears tantalizing and exciting and it looks like a perfect relationship, you realize that it is just a tease. Next season the Dolphins get out of the doldrums of the wild-card round, win the number one seed, host playoff games and get to the Super Bowl.
Easier said than done, you say. How does that get accomplished? The Dolphins must do the following to get to the Super Bowl and party in New Orleans during Mardi Gras 2025.