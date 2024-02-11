Three things that the Miami Dolphins have to do to get to Super Bowl LIX
Miami fans are hungry for a Super Bowl contender, but the Dolphins just have not been cooperating.
The Miami Dolphins current impending free agent list has to be addressed and they need to find a way to retain many of them.
Miami also needs to find a way to sign their existing free agents to long-term cap-friendly contracts that allow them to keep the team intact.
The Dolphins must resign a handful of their own free agents and prevent them from testing the waters of the marketplace. After restructuring contracts and getting under the cap, Miami must resign center Connor Williams, who is the quarterback of the offensive line, run-stuffing, quarterback sacking, defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, linebackers Jerome Baker and Andrew Van Ginkel, and guard Robert Hunt.
These signings are imperative and must be done. They can ill afford to lose any of those players who showed such promise under McDaniel & Company.
After these players are locked into contracts, Miami can turn to the lower level free agents like safeties Deshon Elliott, Robert Jones and Brandon Jones, Wide receiver Braxton Berrios should also be paid some attention and resigned. Berrios took to Instagram to say his goodbyes in January, but he has proven to be too valuable to Miami as a slot receiver and as a return specialist. Both of these players need to be resigned, but at the right price and after the five referenced above are signed to long-term contracts.