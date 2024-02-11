Three things that the Miami Dolphins have to do to get to Super Bowl LIX
Miami fans are hungry for a Super Bowl contender, but the Dolphins just have not been cooperating.
The Miami Dolphins have to make the most of their draft picks in 2024.
General Manager Chris Grier must be prudent and use his picks wisely. He cannot waste picks like he has done in the past with players such as Noah Igbinoghene who never panned out and was a first-round bust. The former Auburn standout was traded to the Dallas Cowboys before the 2023 season started in exchange for Kelvin Joseph who was released by Miami shortly thereafter.
The puzzle pieces must fit and Grier must add necessary pieces to build a champion.
The Dolphins are currently slated to have six picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. They own their first and second-round picks but lost their third-rounder due to violating league policies by tampering. Miami also lost their fourth-round selection in the trade with Denver for Chubb last season.
Grier has to make the picks count and he would be smart to use them wisely or Miami will find someone else to run the draft next year.
With the 21st pick in the first round, Miami should turn to the trenches and continue to build up that offensive line. Armstead has hinted at retirement which would leave a void at left tackle. Even if Armstead comes back, he has been injured often and cannot be relied upon as the player that he once was. With Tagovailoa's quick release and Miami's ground game, you can never have too many good offensive linemen.
The top offensive tackles like Joe Alt from Notre Dame, Olumuyiwa Fashanu from Penn State and Taliese Fuaga from Oregon State will all be off the board by the time the Dolphins draft at No. 21.
Miami should pay particular attention to the likes of Amarius Mims of Georgia. He has a massive build and is very athletic. He plays with a lot of power and Miami could use him if he is still on the board when Miami selects in the first round.
The Dolphins also need to spend a pick on a quarterback to fortify the position, not to challenge Tagovailoa who is coming off of a career year. They need a better backup that can grow with the team and learn from McDaniel. Mike White and Skylar Thompson are not the answers that Miami is looking for in the event that Tagovailoa should go down.