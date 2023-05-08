Throwbacks are nice but what about the Miami Dolphins orange jersey?
By Brian Miller
There was a time when the Miami Dolphins wore orange jerseys once a year in a primtime game. That has faded away but on social media, it has become a pretty big debate.
The question was posed to Miami Dolphins fans, would you want that jersey to come back? There were some pretty good moments with that uniform and frankly, it wasn't a horrible look. Once a year.
For me, this is a question that I can answer pretty simply. The Don Shula era logo, take a pick from '66 to '95 is the best uniform and logo combination in the history of the NFL and no, I don't care if you think I am biased.
If I were Stephen Ross, that uniform would be my primary for the rest of eternity. The current logo would remain on signage around the stadium and even training camp (just so Ross can keep his logo). On Sundays however, the only logo should be the original.
That brings us back to the orange. I would be all for seeing that jersey on the field with the Jason Taylor/Zach Thomas era logo on it for one game a year...preferably on Halloween. In fact, I would push the NFL to give the Dolphins the prime game on Halloween weekend every year, make it their own like Dallas and Detroit on Thanksgiving. And yes, I would have Miami in orange.
It is funny that a uniform logo can bring so much debate. As we move further and further away from the 1980s and early 90s, an entire group of fans that watched the Dolphins under Jimmy Johnson and Dave Wannstedt and the rest of the coaches after, talk about how much that "cartoon Jimmy" logo looks. Now another generation only knows the current logo.
What do you think? Is there a place for the orange on the field for the Dolphins? Should they bring it back? Let us know in the comments and let the debate begin!