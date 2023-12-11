Titans vs. Dolphins final score prediction for Monday Night Football in NFL Week 14
By Peter Dewey
The Miami Dolphins are massive favorites on Monday Night Football against the AFC’s No. 15 team – the Tennessee Titans.
All season long, the Dolphins have dominated weaker competition, and that could be the case again on Monday with the Titans struggling at times on offense this season.
While Will Levis gives the Titans some upside on offense, he’s also gone through some growing pains as a rookie.
Miami has dominated as a home favorite so far this season – going 4-1 against the spread – but can it cover a near two-touchdown spread in Week 14?
One of the hardest things to do is to predict a game’s final score, but I will attempt this primetime matchup.
Using the latest odds for Titans-Dolphins, here’s what I expect the final to be in Week 14:
Titans vs. Dolphins odds, spread and total
Titans vs. Dolphins final score prediction
The total in this game is set at 46 points, but all but two Monday Night Football matchups this season have hit the UNDER.
Still, the Dolphins’ offense has been extremely hard to fade this season, especially at home.
Miami is averaging 38.8 points per game at home this season, and the team is winning games as a home favorite by an average margin of 21.4 points per game.
I could see another big performance coming against a Titans defense that struggled to slow down Gardner Minshew in Week 13. Plus, the Dolphins are allowing just 3.9 yards per carry this season, which should help them keep this Tennessee offense in check.
I’m going to roll with the Dolphins to win this game, and win it handily on Monday night.
Final score prediction: Dolphins 37, Titans 13
