Titans vs. Dolphins prediction, odds, spread, injuries, trends for NFL Week 14
A full betting preview for the Miami Dolphins' Week 14 matchup against the Tennessee Titans.
By Jovan Alford
Week 14 wraps with a Monday Night Football doubleheader featuring the Tennessee Titans and the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins are looking to extend their three-game winning streak another week after they defeated the Washington Commanders 45-15.
The Dolphins opened as 12.5-point home favorites over the Titans, but that number has moved to 13. Miami is not unfamiliar with being double-digit favorites this season, as they are 2-1 against the spread.
Below, we will break down this Week 14 primetime matchup and give our best bet!
If you are going to bet on this game, make sure to do it with our partner DraftKings! If you sign up below, you will get $150 in bonus bets instantly on your first bet of $5 AND a no sweat single game parlay every day this football season! All you have to do is opt-in below!
Titans vs. Dolphins Odds, Spread and Total
Titans vs. Dolphins Betting Trends
- The Titans are 1-5 ATS on the road this season
- The OVER is 5-1 in Tennessee’s last six games vs. AFC East teams
- Miami is 4-1 ATS at home this season
- The UNDER is 8-1 in the Dolphins’ past nine games vs. AFC South opponents
Titans vs. Dolphins Injury Reports
Titans Injury Report
- Kristian Fulton - CB - Questionable
- Jeffery Simmons - DT - Out
- Ryan Stonehouse - P - Out
- Derrick Henry - RB - Questionable
- Josh Whyle - TE - Questionable
Dolphins Injury Report
- Robert Jones - G - Questionable
- Jevon Holland - S - Questionable
- Jerome Baker - LB - Questionable
- Robert Hunt - OT - Questionable
- Terron Armstead - OT - Questionable
Titans vs. Dolphins How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Dec. 11
- Game Time: 8:15 p.m. EST
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Titans Record: 4-8
- Dolphins Record: 9-3
Titans vs. Dolphins Key Players to Watch
Tennessee Titans
Derrick Henry: The star running back is coming off his first 100-yard rushing performance since Week 8 against the Falcons. Last week against the Colts, Henry had 102 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries. It’s the second consecutive week that the 29-year-old running back has scored two rushing touchdowns. He’ll try to add to his total on Monday night against Miami, which has allowed 96.6 rushing yards per game and 11 rushing touchdowns this season.
Miami Dolphins
Tyreek Hill: The superstar wide receiver is continuing to put the league on notice as he torches opposing defenses weekly. Last week against the Commanders, Hill had five receptions (seven targets) for 157 yards and two touchdowns. Over his past three games, the 29-year-old receiver has 24 receptions (30 targets) for 405 yards and four touchdowns. I wouldn’t be surprised to see Hill have his fourth straight 100-yard performance on Monday night.
Titans vs. Dolphins Prediction and Pick
Miami has a high-powered offense that not many defenses can slow down. I don’t envision the Titans putting up much of a fight without Jeffery Simmons in the middle of the defensive line. This season, the Dolphins are a perfect 5-0 at Hard Rock Stadium while outscoring opponents by 21.4 points per game.
Meanwhile, Tennessee has yet to win a game on the road this season (0-6), as they are getting outscored by 11.6 points per game. Out of the Titans’ six road losses, three of them have come by double digits. Tennessee put up a valiant effort against the Colts last week but couldn’t finish the job in the extra period.
For the Titans to keep it close on Monday, they must lean on Henry but also need Will Levis to make plays in the passing game. However, the Dolphins’ defense only allows 165.7 passing yards per game over their last three games and 4.9 opponent yards per game (7th in the NFL) this season.
Take Miami and the points, as it is 2-1 against the spread this season when listed as double-digit favorites.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.