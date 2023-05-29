Tom Brady could play in Miami in 2023...as the quarterback of the Raiders?
By Brian Miller
Tom Brady is back in the news again after Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo failed his physical and could be released. Miami Dolphins fans shouldn't be worried.
Brady has been in the news all off-season. From being a replacement for Tua Tagovailoa to his 2nd retirement announcement and more recently, his agreement with Mark Davis to own part of the Raiders.
Brady owning the Raiders is interesting but a new report that Raiders QB, Jimmy-G, failed his physical and had his entire contract reworked has many seeing Brady back on the field in 2023.
The Garoppolo deal: Failed physical. His contract now voids if he does not pass a physical prior to week one. His guaranteed signing bonus was pushed into the future.
Tom Brady: Brady and Davis agreed to an ownership partnership but that deal is not completed yet as the NFL owners have not approved it. Brady could theoritically join the Raiders as a player prior to that deals approval.
Why this is bad for the NFL: The league has rules restricting players from being both a player and owner of a team. Still, this in incredibly bad for the league should Brady "unretire" and play for the Raiders.
For starters, Brady's salary has to be considered and could be under scrutiny. Brady is not going to sign a multi-year deal but if he does, he could easily do so at a very low rate that would allow the Raiders to spend money elsewhere with minimal cap implications.
Not that he would, but theoretically, Brady could sign for say, league minimum to save the Raiders money. That's just an example but Brady would likely sign for less than he would with any other NFL team.
That is a problem that the NFL should take serious because it puts teams in a position to dangle an ownership stake to a player for a lower contract while playing.
If Brady did unretire, and that is nothing more than speculation and huge betting odds right now with one company putting Brady at 2-1 odds if Garoppolo can't pass his physical, the reality is it is in Brady's best interest to just remain retired and move into the next phase of his life.
Regardless of whether he is on the field or off it in the owner's box he will be back in Miami on November 19th when the Dolphins host the Raiders.