Tom Brady keeps door open for Miami Dolphins anti-Tua fans
Tom Brady left a door open to return to the NFL and in doing so has given anti-Tua Tagovailoa fans something to grasp a hold of. As well as the media talking heads who still see Tom Brady in a Dolphins uniform.
Brady was speaking at an event when the host asked him about a return to football.
First, the reality that Tom Brady didn't immediately say, "I'm retired and staying that way" is enough to get the Brady to unretire media heads back up in arms. At no point did Brady shut that door and as a result, the door that closed on a Brady to Miami marriage will remain open.
EVEN THOUGH IT IS NOT!
Tua Tagovailoa is the Dolphins commitment and the only way that Tom Brady ends up a member of the Dolphins football team is if something should happen to Tua that takes him out multiple weeks or months. In that case, fire up the Tom Brady talk because it will be incredibly loud.
There is no smoke, no fire, nothing about this other than the fact that Brady didn't shut down the entire idea of him coming back to play. For all we know, he could take his next tour to the New York Jets or the 49ers, or he may just keep tooling around Miami with his kids and enjoy retirement.
In a perfect world, Brady would have simply laughed it off and confirmed again that his playing days are over...but he didn't...so the speculation for those like Mike Florio and Rich Eisen stay in the mainstream.
For the record, we don't see Tom Brady coming to Miami in any event with Tua Tagovailoa. But you should buckle up a little more because this will end up being a story as long as no one closes that door.