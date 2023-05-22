Tom Brady Raiders deal will give media one less replacement for Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins
By Brian Miller
The nightmare on and off again rumors of Tom Brady joining the Miami Dolphins can finally be put to rest for good after a deal with the Raiders.
According to Albert Breer, the longtime NFL QB has agreed to become a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders. The deal has been submitted to the NFL for approval which is expected to be nothing more than a formality.
Breer points out that while it won't be done at the leagues spring meetings, it is likely.
Brady and Mark Davis are not strangers. The two co-own the WNBA Las Vegas team, the Aces.
Ironically, or maybe not so much, Brady will be a partial owner of a team that is coached by his former OC, Josh McDaniels.
The level of Brady's involvement with the team is not known but this has more of a real minority ownership feel to it rather than the minority ownerships Stephen Ross handed out to a few celebrities.
What this will do, once it is official is stop the constant assumptions that the Dolphins are going to replace Tua Tagovailoa with the 40 plus year-old QB. Earlier this year I proposed that Brady, who lives in Miami, could join the Dolphins if Tua missed any considerable time due to injury, or the season. This would make that impossible.
For Dolphins fans hoping to see Brady in Miami, I am not one of them, this may be bad news but in reality, Brady was nothing more than another unneeded distraction that in reality did nothing more than cost Miami a first-round and third-round draft pick.
Miami will play the Raiders in Miami on November 19th. Brady will have a seat in the visiting owner's box. It will be interesting to see how this progresses in Las Vegas for the longterm.