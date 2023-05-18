Top 10 individual matchups to watch for the Miami Dolphins in 2023
By Luke Allen
When you have a star-studded roster like the Miami Dolphins, it is always exciting to see how they match up 1-on-1 with other superstars in the league. Key players like Tyreek Hill, Jalen Ramsey and Terron Armstead will have their work cut out for them in these ten match ups we will see in the upcoming NFL season.
1. Jalen Ramsey vs Stefon Diggs (weeks 4 and 18)
It's no secret the Miami Dolphins traded for All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey to be their number one corner and follow the top receiver week after week. Ramsey's biggest test in his first season as a Dolphin may be Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who Miami will meet twice in 2023 -- and every other year in the foreseeable future. Diggs, who Miami actually played thrice last season, had a career year last season with over 1,400 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. Ramsey is expected to follow Diggs in their two match ups and it should be fun to watch -- and could very likely get chippy.
2. Tyreek Hill vs Patrick Surtain II (week 3)
Like Ramsey and Diggs, Tyreek Hill and Patrick Surtain have faced each other before with their previous teams. Emerging as one of the best cornerbacks in the entire league, Surtain earned first team All-Pro honors in 2022 after evolving into a lockdown defender, racking up 10 pass breakups and two interceptions. Surtain will likely be shadowing Tyreek in this week three match up and should end up being a fantastic battle between two of the best athletes at their respective positions.
In their one previous matchup in 2021, a rookie Patrick Surtain did not allow a single yard to then-Kansas City Chief Tyreek Hill in coverage.