Top 10 individual matchups to watch for the Miami Dolphins in 2023
By Luke Allen
Coming off a pectoral injury suffered in 2022, tackle Terron Armstead is slated to be the top tackle on the Dolphins offensive line. As a tackle, each and every year comes with tough match ups, but some stand out more than others; no matchup stands out more than Armstead's task of protecting Tua Tagovailoa from All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons.
Parsons, the should-have-been defensive player of the year, racked up 13.5 sacks last season to pair with his 13 rookie sacks in 2021. He is widely considered the best defensive player in the league and is one of the most effective edge rushers the NFL has seen in recent memory. His rare blend of athleticism and strength will be a load for Armstead, who has proven his own strength as a fantastic veteran tackle.
4. Tua Tagovailoa vs Eagles' secondary (week 7)
The Philadelphia Eagles were named 'Best Secondary' in ESPN's 2022 Shutdown Index. Although they lost safety CJ Gardner-Johnson in free agency, they still have one of the best cornerback duos in the lague in Darius Slay and James Bradberry. Philadelphia, as a unit, only allowed 172 passing yards per game last season, far and away the lowest number in the league. Tua Tagovailoa had a scorching start to the 2022 season before the injuries began -- and if Tua wants to solidify his status as a top quarterback in the league and prove 2022 was not a fluke, he needs to have a big game against this vicious secondary. With the insane Georgia Bulldogs-riddled front seven the Eagles have, running the ball may not be an option. Tua has a huge opportunity against the vaunted Eagles' secondary in week seven.
5. Jalen Ramsey vs Davante Adams (week 11)
When you have an elite cornerback like Jalen Ramsey, you'll have a lot of fun matchups. One of the best receivers the football world has seen in the last decade is Davante Adams, who Ramsey will have another shot at in week 11 of the 2023 season. These two have battled a few times before on their respective previous teams and it is always a heavyweight bout. They've both gotten the best of each other in the past, but as both players are nearing the sunset of the prime of their careers, week 11 should prove to be a classic between the two. In their last matchup, in December of 2022, Adams was held to 3 receptions for 71 yards, including this ridiculous 32-yard one-handed catch with Jalen Ramsey in tight coverage.