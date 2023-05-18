Top 10 individual matchups to watch for the Miami Dolphins in 2023
By Luke Allen
6. Tyreek Hill vs Tre'Davious White (weeks 4 and 18)
The Bills - Dolphins games are going to be fun. On one side of the ball, we get to see Ramsey vs Diggs. On the other side, we get Tyreek Hill vs Buffalo cornerback Tre'Davious White. Like Patrick Surtain II, Tre'Davious White is another emerging star cornerback and has something to prove against big-time receivers like Hill. White has matched up against Hill a few times spanning from Hill's days in Kansas City all the way up to their three inter-divisional games in 2022. Tyreek Hill was kept in check by White for most of 2022, as Hill only had 33, 69 and 69 (again) yards in their three games last season. However, something has to give in 2023. Hill put up career numbers last season and just continues to get better while White was quietly one of the best corners in the NFL last season.
7. Saquon Barkley vs Dolphins front seven (week 5)
There actually are not a ton of great running backs on the Dolphins' 2023 schedule. Aside from Derrick Henry, the best running back Miami will face is New York Giants' back Saquon Barkley, who is an interesting matchup for the Dolphins. Barkley, who returned in 2022 after missing much of the 2020 and 2021 seasons due to injury, had a monster season last year. Barkley is a serious threat on the ground, rushing for over 1,300 yards last season, over 60% of which were after contact. If the Dolphins want to contain Barkley, the defensive line must bring him down after contact at the first level. Once Barkley reaches the second level and runs downfield, the damage is already done and he's not going down easily. Miami needs their defensive line and linebackers to plug up the holes and make sure Barkley goes down. Make Daniel Jones beat you.
8. Bradley Chubb vs Ronnie Stanley (week 17)
In the middle of last season, the Dolphins traded several picks -- including a first rounder -- for Broncos OLB Bradley Chubb. The trade was meant to give the Dolphins a premier pass rusher, a player that can take over games and make opposing quarterbacks run for their lives.
They did not necessarily get that last season, but he was good. In order for Chubb to take that next step, Miami hired defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, who coached Chubb in Denver for a few seasons. Chubb's biggest test in 2023 may be Ronnie Stanley, the Pro Bowl tackle who is in charge of protecting Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.
The two have never gone up against each other and it should be a fun competition to watch as Stanley aims to keep his very expensive and valuable quarterback upright and Chubb tries to reach his potential as a game-wrecking pass rusher.